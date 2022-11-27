Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Show Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The Netflix original series about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have its release date at last. Sources close to the production told reporters from Page Six that it will drop on Thursday, Dec. 8 on Netflix. This is surprisingly soon, especially considering that the docuseries still doesn't even have a title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working with Netflix on a documentary series about their lives quietly, but their plans to release it have become a little complicated. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix decided to hold off on releasing the series after the generally negative reaction to The Crown Season 5. However, the source who spoke to Page Six last week implied that they won't be waiting long. They said that the series will premiere in just a week and a half.

There is still little we know for sure about this docuseries. Insiders said it is primarily about Markle and Prince Harry's personal love story. They also claimed that the working title was "Chapters" for a while, but that they have since changed their minds on that. The series reportedly dropped its original director Garret Bradley and brought in Liz Garbus instead.

This series is part of a multi-million dollar deal that the Sussexes struck with Netflix when they first left their royal duties behind and moved to live in the U.S. full time. While the deal commits them to a handful of nonfiction projects, Netflix has not even confirmed that this series exists yet, let alone that it is coming out soon.

Markle has spoken on the record about this series a few times. Back in August, she told The Cut: "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story." In October, she told Variety that this story was so personal that it was difficult to work on, saying: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I've long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

The scant reports about this project have also hinted at some major issues inherent in it. For example, in October a source told Page Six that Markle and Prince Harry were "having second thoughts" about some aspects of the documentary following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and that they wanted to "tone down even the most basic language." Meanwhile, another insider said that some content of the documentary contradicted what Prince Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir The Spare, which will be published in January.

For now, Netflix has not confirmed any of this information and the Sussexes themselves have only said a few words about this project. However, it could be due for a surprise premiere the week after next on Thursday, Dec. 8 on Netflix.