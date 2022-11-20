Meghan Markle Set for High-Dollar Midwest Event

Meghan Markle is making her way to the Midwest in late November. According to Sky News, Markle will attend an Indianapolis event on Nov. 29 to celebrate the "power of women." The Duchess of Sussex will also speak at the event and be interviewed by Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman ordained as a rabbi by the Reconstructionist Judaism movement.

The event is titled "The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan." It will be held at the Marriot Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana on Nov. 29. As Sky News noted, tables for the event are going for $7,900. It will also be a rather private affair, as there is no photography or recording permitted. Additionally, the event is "closed to the media" and guests are required to confirm that they are not a reporter if they wish to attend.

A spokesperson for the Women's Fund released a statement about Markle's involvement in the event. Their statement read, "Women's Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis – a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures."

Between speaking engagements, Netflix projects, and a new podcast, Markle has a lot on her plate at the moment. Amidst her busy schedule, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for an interview with Variety, during which she opened up about life after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. She specifically addressed what an average day of work looks like for her and her husband, Prince Harry, who is hard at work on his own projects such as his soon-to-be-released memoir, Spare. As Markle explained to the publication, her work days are par for the course.

"We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown," Markle said. "It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more." She went on to say that they frequently commute to Los Angeles for business purposes and that, like many people, they like to partake in a bit of fast food when they're out and about with In-N-Out being one of the prince's favorites.