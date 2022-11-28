Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on US Trip?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling to the U.S. this week, but it does not seem like they will visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal family members will just barely miss each other as both visit the northeastern corner of the country within a few days. As some continue to speculate about the divisions within the family, there will undoubtedly be speculation about this close call.

Prince William will arrive in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday before presenting this year's Earthshot Prizes on Friday, and Middleton will be there with him. This will be the heirs' first trip to the U.S. in eight years, and there is no hint that they will be taking on any other duties or engagements while they are here. In fact, a representative for the couple told reporters from PEOPLE that they "won't be distracted by other things."

A visit to the northeastern corner of the U.S. does not necessarily mean the Prince of Wales needs to visit his brother – especially since Prince Harry and Markle live on the opposite side of the country in California. However, it just so happens that Prince Harry and Markle will be in New York City to attend a gala and accept an award there. The event is on Tuesday, Dec. 6, so it would not be outrageous to make room in the schedule for a few extra days and a two-hour drive for a family reunion.

So far there have been no hints about a meeting, but whether it happens or not it is doomed to be interpreted by royal admirers in the news and on social media. Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they left behind their royal duties and their lives at Buckingham Palace to live full-time in the U.S. For years, rumors have flourished about their relationships with Prince William and Middleton, and spectators are always looking for signs of distance or closeness between them.

The speculation may surge again soon as Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix original series will reportedly debut soon. The two signed a multi-million dollar deal to produce nonfiction content for the streamer, and one of those projects is reportedly a docu-series about their love story. This weekend, a report by Page Six claimed that the series will premiere next month, but so far Netflix has not confirmed this news.