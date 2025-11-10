Meghan Markle Is Getting Her Own Christmas Special

Meghan Markle is embracing the holiday spirit with her upcoming Christmas special on Netflix.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, announced that her new special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, would be streaming on Netflix as of Dec. 3.

“Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season,” Meghan captioned the announcement on her Instagram page. “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix”

Netflix previously announced that a Christmas special spinoff of With Love, Meghan would debut this holiday season. “This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration,” the streamer teased. “Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

Meghan, who previously appeared on Suits before announcing her engagement to husband Prince Harry in 2017, made her return to television in March 2025 with the first season of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

The show has gone on to drop a second season, but the duchess hinted that a third eight-episode drop might not be in the cards during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 14.

With Love, Meghan.

“It’s a year of learns. Eight episodes for two seasons—it’s a lot of work,” Meghan confessed. “And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you?”

As for her Christmas special, the royal teased at the time, “It’s a really good one. …I do lots of gift wrapping techniques.”