Netflix Announces New Projects as It Extends Deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix has expanded its deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The streamer has housed the couple’s docuseries, and Meghan’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

On August 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced with Netflix that they have come to a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects in conjunction with their production company, Archewell Productions. The deal includes several new projects and specials.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan, 44, said in a statement, PEOPLE reports. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

It was recently announced that their initial $100 deal with Netflix would not be renewed when it expires in September as part as Netflix’s new business strategy. They have recently also begun to get away from multi-year deals in favor of first-look deals, similar to what they’ve done with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company.

The sophomore season of With Love, Meghan, will premiere next month and also include a holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to premiere in December. “This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” the release stated.

Another project, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, was also announced. That will premiere next year and focus on Meghan’s philanthropic efforts. “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future,” the statement noted.

And Meghan and Harry’s adaptation of the bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake is still in the works. Previous reports hinted at it being shelved.