Meghan Markle Surprise Launches New Netflix Show

The Duchess of Sussex is trading royal duties for kitchen duties in her new lifestyle series. Meghan Markle, 43, announced her latest Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan, on Thursday via her newly launched Instagram account. The eight-episode series, premiering Jan. 15, features the Duchess as both host and executive producer.

“I have been so excited to share this with you!” Markle wrote in her Instagram announcement. “I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

Filmed in Montecito, California, the series showcases Markle engaging in various lifestyle activities, from beekeeping to flower arranging. “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she says in the trailer, set to The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Do You Believe in Magic.” “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.” She adds elsewhere, “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy. Love is in the details.”

The 33-minute episodes feature an impressive roster of guests, including actress Mindy Kaling, photographer Delfina Blaquier (wife of polo star Nacho Figueras), Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, former Suits star Abigail Spencer, and Kelly McKee Zajfen (co-founder of Alliance of Moms). The show also welcomes celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Tracy Robbins (wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins), and renowned chefs Roy Choi, Ramon Velazquez, and farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters.

Netflix describes the show as an “inspiring series” that “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” The streaming platform emphasizes that viewers will see Markle “share personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.”

The project brings together veteran talent behind the camera, with Michael Steed Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown directing and Leah Hariton Selena + Chef serving as showrunner, per PEOPLE. It’s a collaboration between the couple’s Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation, a division of Sony Pictures Television.

The announcement coincides with Markle’s return to social media under the handle @meghan, where she debuted with a video shot by Prince Harry showing her writing “2025” in the sand near their Montecito home. Her profile features a black-and-white photo of her smiling in white attire. PEOPLE understands she plans to use the platform to reconnect with global communities, share project updates, and promote positivity.

This marks Markle’s first solo hosting project for Netflix, following the couple’s previous ventures. While their recent five-part series Polo struggled to find traction on Netflix’s top 10 charts, their 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan set records with 81.55 million viewing hours during its premiere.

The series builds on Markle’s established interest in cooking and lifestyle content, previously showcased through her former blog, The Tig, and her work with the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook during her time as a working royal. It also precedes the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which teased its arrival last spring with branded strawberry jam appearances on social media.