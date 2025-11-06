Meghan Markle to Return to Acting in New Comedy Project

Meghan Markle is returning to set nearly a decade after leaving the world of acting.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was spotted on the set of the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends, The Sun reported Wednesday, which stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding in the story of a couple who befriend a famous couple during a trip to Santa Barbara.

Meghan is reportedly set to play herself in what an insider told PEOPLE was a “small part” in the film. “She seemed very relaxed and happy,” the insider added. “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

This marks Meghan’s first acting role since she left USA Network’s Suits in 2017 after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The royal couple would go on to tie the knot in 2018.

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves,” a studio source told The Sun. “She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right.”

“It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set,” they added. “Everyone involved is super excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement.”

The Duke of Sussex is also reportedly supportive of his wife’s return to Hollywood. “Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy,” the source noted.

Meghan previously made a return to TV with her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March 2025 on Netflix and has run for two seasons.

Asked last month if there was a third season of the show on the way, Meghan hinted that another eight-episode drop might not be in the cards. “The holiday special is coming out in November,” she shared at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 14. “It’s a really good one. …I do lots of gift wrapping techniques.”

She continued of the experience of creating the show, “It’s a year of learns. Eight episodes for two seasons—it’s a lot of work.” The royal added, “And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you?”