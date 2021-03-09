Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Speaks out After Oprah Interview, and He's Not Happy

✖

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has broken his silence following his daughter and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Just two days after the royal couple sat down for the tell-all interview, during which Markle opened up about her father's "betrayal" and the couple raised numerous "damaging" accusations against the British royal family, Thomas told Piers Morgan during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning Britain that his daughter and Harry "went way over the top."

Speaking with Morgan, one of the couple's most vocal critics, Thomas said Markle and Harry "went way over the top with these stories" and suggested that they "should have waited" to give such a bombshell interview "considering the Queen's age and Philip's age," according to the Daily Mail. Thomas, who has remained estranged from his daughter ever since a major paparazzi scandal before their 2018 wedding, noted that the interview was "actually the first time I've heard her speak in four years," as the last time they spoke, "we actually texted each other, I was laying in a hospital bed after having a heart attack."

Addressing the couple's racism claims against the royal family, Markle cast doubt on the allegations. He told Morgan that he doesn't "think the British Royal family are racist at all" or that "the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist, California is racist, but I don't think the Brits are." He said allegations that there were "concerns and conversations" regarding "how dark" Archie's skin would be was likely "just a dumb question from somebody," adding that the allegation "is bulls–." While he said "a racist comment should be investigated," he added, "all I'm saying is it could have been just a stupid question from someone."

Thomas also spoke out about the letter his daughter sent him that was later published. Thomas acknowledged that he was "the one who released a part of the letter," defending the decision by telling Morgan he did so "because a magazine was doing a story about me, Meghan's friends were telling a story about me that was mostly lies. After reading these things, these lies, I said I have to retaliate." Thomas alleged he chose not to release the full letter because "you would have seen something that was horrible."

Addressing his estranged relationship with his daughter, Markle took a hit at Harry’s past controversies, telling Morgan, "We all make mistakes … but I've never played naked pool and I've never dressed up like Hitler." He added that he has apologized "100 times," though they have continued to ghost him. He said he would "love to hear back from them" and that he loves his "daughter very much… I've never stopped loving my daughter."