Meghan Markle's Due Date Falls on Important Royal Family Occasion

Meghan Markle's second baby is reportedly due on June 10, which is an important date for Prince Harry's family. On Thursday, the royal family will mark the 100th anniversary of Prince Philip's birth. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, just two months before he was to turn 100. Markle and Harry are already parents to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who celebrated his second birthday last month.

"The baby is due on Philip’s birthday and it would be so special if she came then," a source told The Sun over the weekend. "That, and naming her Pip, would be a lovely way to pay tribute to Philip. Harry has been discussing the due date and possible names with his close pals and they’re talking about it quite openly now it’s getting close."

Royal insiders told The Sun that Harry and Markle are considering Pip as a possible name to pay tribute to Harry's grandfather. Another name on the table is Lily, which would be a reference to Queen Elizabeth's family nickname Lilibet. Diana is also reportedly being considered in honor of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997. "They’ve been talking about Lily and Pip. They’re not exactly traditional royal names, but these two aren’t exactly a traditional royal couple," a source told The Sun.

While Archie was born at London's Portland hospital, their daughter will be born in the U.S. Markle is reportedly hoping to give birth at their Montecito, California home. She hoped to have a home birth for Archie, but her doctors advised her otherwise. "In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely," a source told Page Six in March. "But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl." Markle and Harry do live nearby Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara in case of an emergency.

Markle and Harry revealed they are having a girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. They said the baby is due in the summer, but did not reveal the due date themselves. "A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we’ve got our family," Harry told Winfrey. "We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great."