Princess Diana's Psychic Weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got some encouraging relationship advice from a rather unconventional place. Page Six reports that psychic Sally Morgan told The Morning Show hosts Kylie Gillies and Matt Shirvington that she believes that the Sussexes are built to last. Morgan, who was Princess Diana's psychic, explained that the couple seemed built to last.

"I see for her, she’s got great love in her marriage with him," Morgan claimed. "I know lots of predictions say it won’t last, but I think their marriage will last." Morgan also expressed her belief that the marriage is largely on Meghan's terms and that's why they were so successful. "It will run its full course, and I think there’s absolutely no doubt she has laid down the law and it’s going to be how she wants it," Morgan said. "There’s no doubt about that." Morgan revealed that her connection to Diana was through the Princess of Wales’ sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. "I was very close to them both for a long time," Morgan explained. "It’s only now that I look back and realize just how amazing it was to be able to speak to her for four and a half years, almost daily."

Markle is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter, and the experience is reportedly "tougher" than her first. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl, two years after welcoming son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Markle revealed the gender of their new baby during their March interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations," an insider told InTouch Weekly Thursday. "It's not going as easily as her last." Markle's reps did not comment on the report.

Things have been better for the couple ever since their move from the UK to the US. Harry told actor Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that "living here now I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so has hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free." He added that he "can take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that.">