Queen Elizabeth Suffers Tough Loss Weeks After Prince Philip's Passing

✖

Just weeks after the devastating loss of her husband Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II now has to say goodbye to her little dorgi puppy, Fergus. Sadly, the puppy was just 5 months old. Alongside her other dog, Muick, the canine saw the queen through some difficult times: Philip's illness and death as well as the stir around Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The sweet puppy was given to her as a gift from her son Prince Andrew in hopes of taking some of her pain away. In fact, according to The Sun, she had sworn off getting any more animals because she questioned whether they would be a trip hazard following the death of her corgi, Vulcan, in October. "The Queen is absolutely devastated," a source told the outlet about Fergus' death. "The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult time. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband," they continued. "On top of that there's been the problems with her grandson, Harry."

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 as a result of "old age" at 99 years old, making him the oldest male member of the British royal family at his time of death. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," Buckingham Palace announced at the time of his death. While this was an incredibly hard time for the entire family, onlookers felt this might be the perfect opportunity for Prince Harry to mend his relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. The severed ties were put back in the public spotlight after Harry and Markle did a sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing why they chose to step down and away completely.

After rumors swirled for well over a year about why there seemed to be a torn relationship between the brothers and their wives the moment Harry and Markle said "I do," Harry and Markle gave specific reasons why there's been so much talk. In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle confirmed there was rift between her and Kate Middleton just before the actress's wedding; however, she did note that they made up and put that in the past. She then claimed that the royal family had concerns over what her and Harry's son Archie's skin color would be. When Harry attended his grandfather's funeral, onlookers did see him and his brother having conversation along with Middleton, giving a hopeful feeling that they'll one day be as close as they once were.