Latest Royal Family Response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview Is a New Level of Confusion

Prince Harry's uncle, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, recently sat down for their first major interview since Prince Philip's death and had an interesting response to the situation with Harry and Meghan Markle. Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, and Sophie were asked about Harry and Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, but they didn't provide a straight answer. The two did provide some insight into the media's obsession with younger members of the Royal Family.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Edward, 57, and Sophie, 56, were asked if they saw the Winfrey interview, which aired in early March. "Oprah who?" Edward said with a smile. "Yes, what interview?" Sophie said with a laugh. Journalist Camilla Tominey then brought up the story of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby not knowing who Winfrey was at Harry and Markle's wedding in May 2018. "You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is," Sophie said. "Certainly not in this country, anyway."

Edward and Sophie are lucky as members of the royal family who rarely attract media attention. However, the two do have a unique understanding of the media. Before he began focusing exclusively on royal duties in 2002, Edward had a television production company called Ardent. Sophie also worked in public relations before 2002. In their interview, the two shared their thoughts on the media focusing more on the younger family members.

"Inevitably the spotlight and the focus falls on younger members as time goes on," Sophie said. "We’ve plodded along doing what we’re doing, hopefully

doing it well. And then all of a sudden there’s a bit of a hiatus and things have changed a bit. Naturally, the media are looking for people to fill the so-called void. But you know, we have been doing this for what feels like a pretty long time! If people want to pay more attention to what we’re doing then great because actually, that’s got to be good for our organizations and the work that we are trying to carry."

In Markle's interview with Winfrey, she shared several shocking details about her time with the Royal Family before she and Harry moved to California. She claimed that a member of the family asked how "dark" their son Archie would be before he was born. Markle also alleged that she was unable to get mental health support and contemplated suicide. After the interview aired, Buckingham Palace issued a statement acknowledging Harry and Markle's challenges.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members."