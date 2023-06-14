Megan Fox Responds to Politician Who Says She 'Forces' Her Kids to 'Wear Girls' Clothes'

Megan Fox is defending her kids against former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck's allegations that she "forced" them to wear "girls [sic] clothes." The Transformers actress, who shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 – clapped back on Instagram after Starbuck tweeted out a photo of her kids.

"These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park," the music video director and politician wrote. Starbuck went on to claim he saw "two of them have a full-on breakdown saying they were forced by their mum to wear girls [sic] clothes as their nanny tried to console them," adding, "It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."

In response, Fox shared Starbuck's tweet on her Instagram page, calling out Starbuck as a "clout chaser" who was "exploiting [her] child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign." Fox began her heated message, "Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don't want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser, but let me teach you something..."

"Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she continued. "Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe." The Expendables 4 star assured that she had been "burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men" in the past, "and yet i'm still here." She concluded her post. "you f-ked with the wrong witch."

The mother of three has previously shown support for Noah's decision to wear dresses. "Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," the actress told Glamour UK last year. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

Fox previously explained on The Talk in 2019 that she had encouraged Noah to embrace his own fashion taste, regardless of what people say. "He likes to wear dresses sometimes and I send him to a really liberal, hippie school, but even there – here in California – he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses' or 'Boys don't wear pink,'" she said at the time. "And so, we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident, no matter what anyone else says."