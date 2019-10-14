Megan Fox Reveals Rare Family Photo With All 3 Sons, Husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox just revealed a gallery of pictures with her entire family, and they appear to be happy as ever. The Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress revealed three photos from her Disneyland vacation with husband Brian Austin Green and their three kids: 7-year-old Noah, 5-year-old Bodhi and 3-year-old Journey. The family sees some of the theme parks’ sites, including Sleeping Beauty’s castle and the Mickey Mouse Ferris wheel, and even partake in some Halloween festivities.

Journey is seen wearing a dinosaur costume, and Noah is wearing a witch costume (complete with a pink wig). Bodhi is also wearing something, but it is unclear what his costume is supposed to be.

Noah’s costume may seem a bit odd, but the feminine costume is not a bother for Fox and Green. The couple has openly supported their kids dressing however they want, which sometimes includes dresses.

“Sometimes, he’ll (Noah) dress himself, and he likes to wear dresses sometimes,” Fox recent said on The Talk. “He just wore one two days ago to school. And he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in.’ But he’s like, ‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’”

She added, “I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green told Hollywood Pipeline in 2017. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress? Awesome. Good on him.”

Green was most recently seen in the revamp of Beverly Hills, 90210, entitled BH90210. In the Fox series, Green played a fictionalized version of himself working with his fellow castmates to get a fictional reboot of the series off the ground.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage