Megan Fox's Co-Star Tyson Ritter Says Machine Gun Kelly Went 'Ballistic' on Him During Filming

One of Megan Fox's movie co-stars, Tyson Ritter, claims that the actress's fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, went "ballistic" on him during filming. Recalling the story during an episode of the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast, Ritter — who is also the frontman for the pop-rock band All-American Rejects — explained that the incident started when he made a suggestion about his and Fox's characters in their film Johnny & Clyde. Fox stars as a crime boss in the flick, and Ritter plays one of her henchmen.

Throughout the movie, Fox's character places her fingers in Ritter's character's mouth as a way of keeping him seduced and under her rule. Ritter approached the actress one day, while MGK — real name Colson Baker — was present, to suggest that in a scene where she's dying, he could place his fingers in her mouth, as a sort of homage to their bizarre relationship. This, Ritter says, MGK was not a fan of. "Colson just goes from zero to raging, awesome, super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox's mouth," Ritter stated. "He just went ballistic. He kind of went maniac mode."

Notably, Ritter's comments come months after it was reported that Fox and MGK split due to possible infidelity. Just ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, Fox deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram and made a cryptic post about "dishonesty," before completely deleting everything from her Instagram account entirely. Fox later reactivated her account to share the following message: "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." That post has since been deleted as well.

In Touch later shared comments from a source claiming to be close to the couple, who said, "Megan is at her wits' end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement. She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!"

More recently, the couple has been seen packing on PDA, and ET reported that a source close to them stated that they are working on their relationship. However, the insider added that they "still have trust issues" that they need to work on. "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."