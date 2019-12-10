Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Reveal Rare Photo of Sons During Star Wars Attraction at Disney World

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green share three sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, — and the two actors only rarely share photos of their children on social media.

But over the weekend, Green shared a series of snaps of his family during a recent trip to Disney World to take in the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, posting a slideshow that included shots of the ride as well as a selfie of Green and Journey and a family photo adding Fox and Noah.

“I mean……Rise of the Resistance is AWESOME!!” Green wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Dec 6, 2019 at 9:13am PST

Rise of the Resistance is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World in Orlando and will open at Disneyland Park in January.

In his previous post, Green shared a snap of himself sitting in a replica of the Millennium Falcon, writing, “Sitting on the falcon was a dream come true. #galaxiesedge #smugglersrun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Dec 6, 2019 at 6:32am PST

The Green family previously took another Disney trip in October, traveling to Disneyland in California to celebrate Halloween a bit early. Fox posted a slideshow of family photos on Instagram featuring her kids in full costume, though she joked in her caption that they weren’t doing the best job at posing.

“Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ??” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Oct 12, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT

Fox recently opened up about her oldest son’s fashion sense, sharing on The Talk in September that Noah enjoys wearing dresses, a decision she fully supports.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” she said. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’”

“So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” she added before recalling her son’s most recent experience after wearing a dress.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while, he just wore one two days ago to school,” she shared. “He came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth