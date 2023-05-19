Machine Gun Kelly Supports Megan Fox at 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover Event

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be mending their relationship. The "Emo Girl" artist was spotted supporting Fox on the red carpet of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday, marking the first time the two have been on a red carpet together since speculation that they had ended their engagement first sparked back in February.

While Fox and MGK didn't pose together on the red carpet, they were photographed happily interacting, and Kelly described Fox's cover photo as "hot" when asked for his thoughts Entertainment Tonight. The Transformers actress and "Bloody Valentine" artist were also seen last month holding hands during a Hawaiian getaway, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Fox and MGK first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 after a year and a half of dating. In February, rumors that the two had broken up began to circulate after the Jennifer's Body star removed all photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posted a cryptic caption hinting at the end of her engagement. The couple has not publicly addressed the status of their relationship at this time.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, made sure to support Fox Thursday as she celebrated being named one of the four cover stars of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue for 2023, having posed for a steamy photoshoot in the Dominican Republic. "Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the actress told the outlet. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

She continued, "What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast," Fox also spoke about her experience with body image issues during her cover shoot interview. "I have body dysmorphia-I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she shared. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." From a young age, Fox said she was very aware of her own appearance and body. "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way," she recalled. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."