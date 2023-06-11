Brian Austin Green Denies 'Bogus' Claim Megan Fox Forces Their Sons to 'Wear Girls Clothes'

Brian Austin Green spoke out to denounce a former Congressional candidate who claimed that Megan Fox was forcing her sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, to "wear girls clothes," calling the act "child abuse. "It's totally bogus," Green, 49, told TMZ. He also has two children, 21-year-old Kassius (with ex Vanessa Marcil) and 11-month-old Zane (with girlfriend Sharna Burgess). "There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true, and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not." "This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives," he continued, "that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship." Green and Fox, who divorced in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, encourage their children to express themselves through fashion. "Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Fox previously told Glamour. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

"So, from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," the actress continued. "I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children—that they go to school with—have been taught and then repeat to them." She also does her best to keep her children off social media. "I'm so proud of my kids," the 37-year-old, engaged to Machine Gun Kelly told the outlet. "Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don't want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they're going to say."

"I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the Internet," Fox said. "So far, we've done a really good job, and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can't protect them forever." And that, honestly, really worries her. "I just wish that humanity was not like this," she added. "Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom." In contrast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum only wants his family to be happy. "I've heard from some people that they don't agree, they don't agree with him wearing dresses," he said in 2017. "To them I say, 'I don't care.'...It's his life." "He's not harming anyone wearing a dress," Green continued. "So, if he wants to, awesome. Good on him."