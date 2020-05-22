Megan Fox Stars in Machine Gun Kelly's New Music Video Amid Brian Austin Green Split

Megan Fox has a prominent role in Machine Gun Kelly's new music video for "Bloody Valentine," released on Wednesday. The two were spotted together last week, just before Fox's husband, former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, confirmed they are no longer together. Fox and Green were married for 10 years and are parents to three sons.

The video for "Bloody Valentine" begins with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, and Fox, 34, waking up in bed together. Fox sings along to some of the lyrics while taking Kelly "captive" in his home, even duct taping his mouth shut and tying him to a chair at one point. Other scenes from the video show Fox singing along to the track while strumming on a pink guitar as a tied-up Kelly squirms around on his roof.

Over the weekend, photos of Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Fox going to a coffee shop together surfaced. The next day, a picture of Green going to the same coffee shop solo was published. He had been seen without his wedding ring for some time as well. The 46-year-old Green confirmed he and Fox split in Monday's episode of ...With Brian Austin Green, revealing the two have been "trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019.

Green said Fox and Kelly are still just friends, as far as he understands. "I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment," he explained, later adding that no one in the situation wants people to think of anyone as a villain or victim. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us," he said.

Kelly and Fox met while filming the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. A source told PEOPLE the two were spending time together during the coronaivurs pandemic at Fox's house. "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian," the source said.

Kelly and Green first met in 2004 when Green made a guest appearance on Hope & Faith. They married in 2010, but split for the first time in 2015, when Fox filed for divorce. They later reconciled and Fox filed to have the divorce petition dismissed in April 2019. The couple are parents to sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.