Matthew Lawrence Lands New TV Gig Amidst Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence is making a big move following his split from Cheryl Burke. According to The Wrap, Lawrence joined the cast of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: That’s So 90’s. He will join stars such as Jodie Sweetin and Tracey Gold as they attempt to hone their cooking skills (or lack thereof).

The newest season of Worst Cooks in America will feature stars from your favorite ’90s programs. The cast includes Sweetin (Full House), Gold (Growing Pains), Mark Long (Road Rules), Curtis Williams (The Parent ‘Hood) and Elisa Donovan (Clueless). Lawrence, who previously starred in Boy Meets World, will also be trying his hand at this cooking challenge. The season is set to premiere on Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.

Of course, fans know that his appearance on the show comes on the heels of his split from Burke. In late February, it was reported that the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from the actor after three years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Burke listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She listed the date of separation as Jan. 7 of this year. Lawrence later filed his own petition in response and also cited the same reason for their breakup. He also asked that neither he nor Burke be awarded spousal support. The actor is also asking the court to uphold their prenuptial agreement, which outlines the division of their assets.

The now-estranged couple initially met in 2006 during Season 3 of DWTS. At the time, Burke was competing with Emmitt Smith while Lawrence’s brother Joey Lawrence was competing with Edyta Śliwińska. Burke and Lawrence began dating in February 2007. Although, they split a year later. They would go on to reunite about a decade later in 2017. The Boy Meets World alum proposed to the professional dancer on her birthday in 2018. The two tied the knot in April 2019.

Over the years, the pair did speak out about their relationship. In April 2020, Burke even addressed whether she and Lawrence were planning to start a family together. However, she said that their plans were “on pause” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She told Us Weekly, “I think it’s healthier. I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me” and added that it felt “natural for us to continue onto that next step in our lives.”