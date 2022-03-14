Matthew Lawrence Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheryl Burke Divorce Filing

Matthew Lawrence may be going through a public divorce from his longtime love Cheryl Burke but he’s not hiding in private. Lawrence made his first public appearance recently during ’90s Con where he reunited with his . The dramedy was released in 1993 and starred Lawrence as one of three kids who grow to love their Scottish nanny. Comedy legend Robin Williams stars in the film as Lawrence’s father, Daniel. The kids learn that their nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire, is actually their father dressed as the babysitter in order to spend more time with them amid an ongoing divorce. Lawrence opened up about the close bond he built with Williams while filming.

“He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in,” Lawrence said, as reported by People magazine. “I mean, as bright as he was on camera — I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him — it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

The biggest takeaway was Williams’ advice against falling for the dangers of fame. “‘Don’t ever do drugs. Especially cocaine,’” Lawrence said Williams told him, with Williams using his own life as an example. “He was very serious. He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.’ I stayed away from it because of him.”

He also spoke about how it was Williams who helped him snag the role. Lawrence said studio heads wanted another young actor, but Williams convinced him to do something in his last audition that would change the casting director’s mind.

“He very secretly reached behind my back and pinched me so hard,” he recalled, making a sound indicating his pain at that moment. “The studio started bawling and wept. I got the role because of that little moment over the other boy. It was all Robin Williams. ‘I know what I’m going to do to get this kid this job.’ Thank you, Rob.”

Lawrence and Burke are splitting after three years of marriage. Their relationship was a long one. The two first began dating in 2007 and were together for a year. They reconnected again in 2017 and were engaged within a year. They married in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Burke filed for divorce. Insiders allege it was due to the former couple disagreeing over starting a family.