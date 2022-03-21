Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge for Change in Estranged Wife Cheryl Burke’s Divorce Filing

Matthew Lawrence has officially responded to Cheryl Burke’s divorce filing. According to PEOPLE, Lawrence is asking that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to either party. It was originally reported in late February that Burke had filed for divorce from Lawrence after three years of marriage.

Lawrence filed his response to his estranged wife’s divorce filing on Thursday. In his filing, he asked that neither he nor Burke is awarded spousal support. Additionally, Lawrence wants their prenuptial agreement to be upheld, which will determine the division of their assets. Like Burke, he also listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

News first emerged about Burke and Lawrence’s breakup in late February. At the time, it was reported that the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from her significant other. She listed the date of separation as Jan. 7 of this year. A couple of days before the two reportedly officially separated, Burke spoke about their relationship during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. On Jan. 5, she told the host about what her home life was like with Lawrence, telling her that they were sharing their home with over 40 reptiles.

The now-estranged couple met during Season 3 of DWTS, during which Lawrence’s brother Joey Lawrence competed. During the season, Joey was partnered with pro dancer Edyta Sliwinska while Burke was partnered with Emmitt Smith. Burke and Lawrence then began their relationship in February 2007. However, they called things off a year later. Burke and Lawrence reunited several years later in 2017. He later proposed to the professional dancer on her birthday in 2018 and the pair tied the knot in April 2019.

Prior to their split, Burke opened up about possibly starting a family with Lawrence. In April 2020, it was reported that they were putting their baby plans “on pause” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Burke told Us Weekly at the time, “I think it’s healthier. I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me.” She added that they felt it was “natural for us to continue onto that next step in our lives.” Since then, Burke and Lawrence have indeed transitioned to the next step. But, this time, it won’t be one that they take together.