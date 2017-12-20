Matt Lauer’s Wife Fears More Accusers Will Come Forward

Ever since Matt Lauer was fired from NBC in November for inappropriate sexual behavior, the former Today show anchor’s past has been questioned as numerous claims have been made against him regarding sexual misconduct.

Amidst all this, Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, is reportedly hoping that the number of accusations won’t increase, a source told HollywoodLife.com.

“Matt’s wife Annette fears more accusers will come forward with sexual harassment claims against him,” the insider said. “After everything she has been through Annette is tired, embarrassed and feels like she can’t handle anymore.”

Just last week, former Today staffer Addie Collins Zinone said in a piece published by Variety that she and Lauer had an affair while she worked on the show in 2000.

Lauer and Roque married in 1998 and share three children; son Jack, 16, daughter Romy, 14, and son Thijs, 11.

“She is struggling to get through the holidays with her focus being taking care of their kids and protecting them from a lot of the negative energy circling their family,” the source added. “Annette is doing everything she can to maintain her sanity during this difficult time and if another woman comes forward with horrible stories about Matt, Annette feels like it would be simply devastating.”

After Lauer’s firing, Roque left for her native Holland with the couple’s two younger children before returning to the family’s home in the Hamptons.

