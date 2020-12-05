Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Spotted Together During Rare Dinner Outing

✖

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were seen during a rare public outing together in New York City Wednesday evening. The twins dined at an upscale restaurant with a heated patio. The two were bundled up, both wearing all-black, during the winter night. The dinner came while Mary-Kate prepares for her upcoming divorce battle with estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The twins, who retired from acting to focus on their fashion brands, were seen with a friend at the restaurant. The pictures were taken a few days after The Daily Mail reported Mary-Kate and Sarkozy will have to sell their $13.5 million New York townhouse during their divorce battle. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15. Mary-Kate, 34, reportedly has an "ironclad" pre-nuptial agreement with Sarkozy, 51, so her estimated $250 million fortune is expected to be safe, no matter how the divorce trial goes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife)

Mary-Kate first tried to file for divorce in April, while the courts in New York City were still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency filing was denied, so the former Full House actress had to re-file a few weeks later. In her divorce petition, Mary-Kate claimed Sarkozy kicked her out of their rented Gramercy apartment because he did not renew the $29,000-per-month lease during the pandemic. Sarkozy also moved his ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, their children, and his mother into the Long Island home he shared with Olsen, reports the Daily Mail. She asked to continue using the Long Island home, the Gramercy home, and another home they shared on East 49th Street in Manhattan.

Sarkozy and Mary-Kate did not publicly comment on their divorce. However, a source told E! News in May that their disagreement on having children may have been an issue. Olsen was "starting to come around "to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," but Sarkozy was "opposed" to the idea, the source explained. "He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back," the insider continued. "She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."

Another source said that Sarkozy and Olsen's personalities clashed as well. Sarkozy is "very social," but Olsen is "more of a homebody" who spends time with "the friends she is closest to," the second insider said. "She doesn't need to be out on the social circuit," the source explained. "She's very focused on work and her brand. That's more of a priority and they weren't in line on that."