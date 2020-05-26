Mary-Kate Olsen Files for Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy After New York Lifts Coronavirus Restriction

Mary-Kate Olsen has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy. The state of New York finally lifted its moratorium on nonessential and nonemergency court filings. After multiple attempts and being denied due to the coronavirus pandemic, the designer has finally been able to move forward with her filing.

The former actress first tried filing for divorce on April 17, however, she was told that the state was not accepting nonemergency paperwork due to COVID-19. She then later made an attempt to file again, but it was denied on May 14 by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz. The judge ruled it would not move forward because "it was not an essential matter." Olsen and her lawyers would beg to differ. The 33-year-old put in a request for an emergency order claiming that Sarkozy was trying to force her out of their apartment, alleging her attorney's received an email from his lawyers giving her until May 18 to get out. She also stated that he terminated their lease without her knowing about it and that he asked him to give her until May 30.

According to one source who spoke with In Touch Olsen was "incredibly upset" over the denied attempt and "wants to move the case forward as quickly as possible." In the meantime, she's been bunking with her twin sister Ashley Olsen in New York City, who has reportedly been a huge support for Olsen saying that Ashley's "doing everything in her power" to help her sister out. The reasoning behind their divorce, sources are claiming they are just in different places in life. "Olivier was very attracted to Mary-Kate's ambition and success," a source told ET. "He very much respects her work ethic and is beyond proud of everything she has ever accomplished. Her career is a big part of who she is, and he never would want to change who she is." However, the source did add that he is in a much different place in his career, which could indicate that Olsen just isn't ready to slow her work down any time soon. "He has worked incredibly hard his whole career and is now at a point where he wants to slow down and enjoy his life."

Sarkozy — who is the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France — and Olsen said "I do" in November 2015. The two started dating three years prior.