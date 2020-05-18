Mary-Kate Olsen Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' After Emergency Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy Denied

✖

Mary-Kate Olsen was not thrilled by a ruling made by New York courts after she filed for an emergency divorce from Olivier Sarkozy. Olsen first signed a petition for divorce on April 17 before submitting for an emergency separation on May 14.

With New York being the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, however, courts have not been accepting divorce filings and denied that Olsen and Sarkozy are in need of an essential divorce, which drew some comments from Wendy Williams. A source to InTouch Weekly noted that the former Full House star was “incredibly upset” with the decision. That same insider added that this isn’t going to deter Olsen, though, as she “wants to move the case forward as quickly as possible” and is now trying to figure out another way of getting this filing heading in the right direction. The two are living separately but Olsen’s belongings remain at their apartment, and the source said “she’s terrified” her stuff may never get back in her possession with the quarantine order.

In the meantime, she is staying with her twin sister, Ashley, in New York City. The latter has reportedly been a “tower of strength” according to the insider during these trying times. The source said Ashley has provided a ton of advice throughout the situation as it unfolds and is “doing everything in her power” to help her sister out.

Olsen and Sarkozy have been married for four and a half years after dating for three and a half years beforehand. In the beginning, Sarkozy reportedly proposed to Olsen who didn’t accept. A source to US Magazine said Olsen wanted to “give it more time.” About a year later she accepted and the two walked down the aisle in November of 2015 in what was a quaint event that only saw approximately 50 guests in attendance.

In a 2017 interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit, both Olsen twins discussed their current endeavor in their brand, Elizabeth and James. In doing so, Mary-Kate shared how she is able to balance her marriage and her work, sharing that with two stepkids and a husband, “I have to go home and cook dinner” but that it comes down to being able to find personal time to get away from it all. She is an avid horse rider, saying she does so on the weekends, explaining the importance of finding things “that helps you relax.”