Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing Husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy

✖

Mary-Kate Olsen is seeking to divorce her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, but there's one major hurdle in the way. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Olsen will need an emergency order from the court in order to speed the whole process along, according to TMZ.

On Tuesday, the outlet reported that Sarkozy is giving Olsen until May 18 to move out of their apartment in New York City. However, the former actress is claiming that her soon-to-be-ex is trying to force her out and terminated their lease without her knowledge. She's asking for a May 30 deadline but has yet to hear back. The exchange took place entirely between attorneys representing the two.

In court documents, Olsen claims that she won't be able to make the May 18 deadline due to the quarantine and that the only way she can protect her property is by filing for divorce. This would also trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property. She'd previously petitioned for divorce on April 17, though the courts in New York City weren't taking any non-emergency cases. Hence her request for an emergency order, as well as that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Olsen and her twin sister, Ashley, are notoriously private, though the pair did make an appearance on Ashley Benson's Instagram back in December for her birthday. "Happy birthday," they said in unison before Ashley said "Ashley, I hope this year is one of the best one yet. Sending you lots of love." Mary-Kate added they "can't wait to meet you soon."

That same month, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure addressed if the Olsen twins would be showing up in the final season of the revival series. "We did not reach out to them," Bure told TVLine. "It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it."

The Olsens played baby Michelle in the original run of Full House and were the only core cast members who didn't opt to reprise their roles for Netflix's Fuller House revival. While a now-grown Michelle never made an appearance on the series, there were references to her character's absence throughout the show's run, starting back in its pilot episode.

Meanwhile, the second half of Fuller House Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 2. Once again, there's no Michelle, but there is a triple wedding on the horizon.