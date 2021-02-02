Marilyn Manson Removed From 'American Gods' and 'Creepshow' Roles Amid Abuse Allegations by Evan Rachel Wood

✖

Evan Rachel Wood dropped a bombshell on Monday when she spoke out about alleged abuse at the hands of Brian Warner, better known by his stage name of Marilyn Manson. The Westworld actress revealed the harrowing details of her experience in an Instagram post that has already had Hollywood reacting to the allegations. Manson was dropped from his role on Starz’s American Gods as well as on AMC’s Creepshow. Deadline was the first to reveal the latest development, adding that American Gods will end up scrapping his appearance in their next episode, which will air in two weeks, and will figure out how to completely write his character out of the story moving forward. Manson first appeared in American Gods in its third season and his character was slated for a bigger role moving forward until his axing from he series. Manson’s episode in Creepshow was set to appear this season but will now be removed. Deadline also notes his talent agency may be dropping him.

Wood and Manson’s history dates back to when she first met him at the age of 18. The two were briefly engaged in 2010 prior to calling things off. Wood’s early morning post sent shockwaves across Hollywood as she revealed that Manson had allegedly groomed her as far back as when she was a teenager. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she began. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” Wood explained that the reason she was coming forward now was that she was done “living in fear” of any retaliation, slander or blackmail that could come forth because of her claims. She referred to Manson as a “dangerous man” and noted that they were many more victims besides her. Wood testified in 2018 in front of the House in an effort to move along the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, though at the time not name dropping Manson as one of the men who assaulted her.

It appears as though Wood was right in that there were more alleged victims of Manson. At least four other women came forward after her Instagram post shined light on the musician. Each woman claimed they were sexually assaulted and met with psychologically abused along with intimidated in their encounters with Manson. This, though, isn’t the first time he has been met with allegations of this nature, which he previously denied.