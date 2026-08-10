‘American Idol’ Judge Postpones Multiple Concerts Due to Wildfires

Luke Bryan is postponing two shows on his Word on the Street Tour as wildfires continue to affect air quality in the Pacific Northwest.

The country star announced the cancellations in a video after performing in Bend, Oregon, where he said the conditions took a toll on his asthma.

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We are rescheduling tonight’s show in Spokane to October 11 and tomorrow’s show in Seattle to October 10.



Thank you for your patience and understanding. I can’t wait to be back and see y’all soon. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the new dates. pic.twitter.com/M3Y6ejTqTC — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) August 7, 2026

Bryan was scheduled to perform in Spokane and Seattle, Washington, but decided to reschedule both dates rather than risk another difficult performance.

“Obviously, we are out west, and had a show in Bend, Oregon last night,” Bryan said.

The “That’s My Kind of Night” singer then explained that his asthma became difficult to manage during the performance.

“Sometimes it gets the best of me, and it did last night,” he said. “Then having to show up in Washington tonight and tomorrow with all of the wildfires going, we just felt like it’d be probably best to come back and reschedule to where we know I’ll be 100%.”

Bryan announced that the Spokane show will now take place Oct. 11, while the Seattle performance has been moved to Oct. 10.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Bryan said. “I can’t wait to be back and see y’all soon. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the new dates.”

The singer also apologized to fans who had planned to attend the concerts and acknowledged the broader impact of the wildfires.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this cancellation may cause and send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in the area who has been impacted by these devastating fires,” he said.

Bryan added that the Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest will make a donation to the Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund.

He also shared the rescheduled dates in the caption accompanying his announcement, again reminding ticket holders that their original tickets will be honored.

The decision comes as wildfires continue to create hazardous conditions in parts of the Pacific Northwest.

For Bryan, who has previously spoken about his asthma, the combination of smoke and poor air quality created an additional concern while performing outdoors.

With the two Washington shows postponed, Bryan is expected to continue his tour with his next scheduled dates. The singer said he hopes to return to the stage when he can perform at full strength.