‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Welcomes Baby

Aubrey Plaza is now a mom.

Plaza, 42, gave birth to her and partner Christopher Abbott’s daughter in late July, per TMZ. The couple did not go public with the Parks and Recreation star’s pregnancy until April. Their daughter’s birth comes roughly a year after Plaza and Abbott, 40, were linked romantically for the first time in early summer 2025.

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TMZ shared photos of Plaza holding the newborn over the weekend in New York City where the pair reportedly saw Death of Salesman on Broadway, in which Abbott is cast.

Abbott and Plaza’s newborn baby girl is the couple’s first child. Before dating, the pair worked together in the 2020 film Black Bear and again in 2023 on Danny and the Deep Blue Sea off-Broadway.

In addition to those roles, Plaza’s probably most well-known for playing April Ludgate in NBC’s popular comedy series Parks and Recreation that ran for seven seasons, and Harper Spiller in the second season of the HBO hit The White Lotus. For the latter, Plaza received both Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations.

Additional acting credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Emily the Criminal, Legion and more than a dozen other roles in both TV and film.

Prior to dating Abbott, Plaza was married to Jeff Baena a writer/director from 2021 – 2024. Baena tragically died by suicide in January 2025. The pair did not share any children.

Abbott’s spent a large portion of his acting career in theatre. His role in the above-mentioned Death of a Salesman earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play. Other acting credits include a role in the 2016 movie Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and TV appearances in Nurse Jackie and a 13-episode run in HBO’s Girls.

For Plaza and Abbott, the next role in their careers is inarguably their most important and likely most exciting – the role of parents.