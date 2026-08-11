Actress From Iconic Christmas Movie Dies at 79: RIP to Tedde Moore

Tedde Moore, best known for playing Miss Shields in the holiday classic A Christmas Story, has died. She was 79.

Moore’s family announced her death on Facebook, saying she died Aug. 5 in Huntsville, Ontario. A cause of death was not disclosed.

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“On Wednesday August 5th under sunny skies overlooking Fairy Lake, Tedde passed away surrounded by family physically and spiritually in her beloved Huntsville Muskoka,” her family wrote. “Her bravery in this choice was almost overwhelming, beyond beautiful and also difficult.”

The tribute described Moore as someone who had a lasting impact on those around her.

“Forever the teacher, she had a quote for every occasion and a special way of touching the lives and hearts of everyone she met,” the family continued. “Her magic and love will be remembered by all she took under her generous and welcoming wings. ❤️ 🕊️”

Moore starred opposite Peter Billingsley in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, playing Miss Shields, Ralphie Parker’s teacher. Her character famously gives Ralphie a poor grade after he writes a school essay about wanting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

Miss Shields also reprimands Flick, played by Scott Schwartz, after his tongue becomes stuck to a frozen flagpole following a triple-dog dare.

Moore received a Genie Award nomination for supporting actress for her performance in the film. She later reprised the role of Miss Shields in My Summer Story, the 1994 sequel to A Christmas Story.

Both films were directed by Bob Clark and based on stories from Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.

Moore’s career extended well beyond her work in the Christmas favorite. She began acting in the 1960s and appeared in numerous television shows and films throughout the following decades.

Her credits included the television series Police Surgeon and The Kennedys, as well as films such as Rip-Off and The Man in the Attic, according to IMDb. She continued working through the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, with her final credited role coming in the 2017 film Magical Christmas Ornaments.

Moore had also been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, according to Page Six.

For generations of viewers, however, she remained closely associated with Miss Shields and the enduring Christmas comedy. Her performance helped make the teacher one of the memorable adults in Ralphie’s world, as the film became a holiday tradition.