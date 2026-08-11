Reese Witherspoon’s Dad Rushed to Hospital After Being Found Face Down Near Pool

Reese Witherspoon’s father, John Witherspoon, was rushed to the hospital last week, Page Six reports.

A source told the news outlet that the 84-year-old was found “face down” on the concrete by a pool at his condo in Nashville on Friday.

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A neighbor reportedly saw John from their balcony and alerted the doorman, who eventually found him near the pool. He was then rushed to the hospital.

“The doorman and building manager rolled him over and they said, ‘Dr. Witherspoon, are you OK?’” the source reportedly told Page Six. “He blinked his eyes, and that’s when he was rushed to the hospital.”

Reese Witherspoon and her dad Dr. John Witherspoon pose at the Reese Witherspoon Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Induction Ceremony on December 1, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Nashville Metro confirmed to the outlet that someone from John’s condo building was rushed to the hospital on Friday after a medical incident, but John’s identity was not confirmed.

Reese addressed reports about her father in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

“Earlier today, several outlets reported that my dad was taken to the hospital after a fall,” she wrote. “I want to let everyone know that he is fine now. He is being taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses.”

She thanked those who had contacted the family with support. “Thank you to everyone who reached out,” she wrote. “It means the world to our family.”

A source later told Page Six that John was released from the hospital on Sunday.

John worked as an otolaryngologist surgeon while raising Reese and her two brothers in Nashville alongside his wife, Mary Elizabeth, who worked as a nurse. John also was a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserves, stationed in Germany for several years while Reese was young, PEOPLE reports. The family eventually settled in Nashville after John fulfilled his draft obligation for the Vietnam War.

Witherspoon has often spoken publicly about how thankful she is for her supportive parents. “I had parents who believed I could do anything,” she told Marie Claire in 2008, “and I know how that made me feel. I think both my parents, having careers in the medical profession, feel they are helping people on a daily basis, and that was inculcated in me as a value.”