ZZ Top Rock Legend Dealing With Serious Health Problems

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is dealing with serious health problems that have begun affecting the legendary rock band’s touring schedule, TMZ reported.

Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Beard’s health was behind the band’s decision to cancel its Aug. 5 performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

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The show was scheduled to feature Cheap Trick and was set to launch ZZ Top’s Big One! Tour.

The band announced the cancellation on Instagram but did not provide details about Beard’s condition.

“Ticket holders may get refunds at the point of purchase,” the statement read. “All tickets, including transportation and parking passes, will be automatically refunded to the original payment method. No action is needed for fans to receive their refunds.”

ZZ Top frontman Billy F. Gibbons also addressed the canceled performance, describing the situation as an unavoidable setback.

“Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance,” Gibbons wrote. “Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business, and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.”

Beard’s health issues come as the group continues its 2026 touring plans. ZZ Top performed without Beard Saturday night in Saratoga, California, and its next scheduled show is Tuesday in Redmond, Washington, according to TMZ.

Beard has been behind the drum kit for ZZ Top since 1969, making him one of the band’s longest-serving members alongside Gibbons.

The group formed in Texas in 1969 and went on to become one of rock’s most recognizable acts, known for songs including “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.”

The band’s current touring lineup also includes bassist Elwood Francis, who joined after longtime member Dusty Hill died in 2021 at age 72.

Earlier this year, ZZ Top added nearly two dozen dates to its 2026 tour. Gibbons was enthusiastic about continuing to perform for audiences when the additional shows were announced.

“It’s true that we’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we’re out there, the better it feels,” Gibbons said in a press release, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

“It’s a good time for us and for the generations of fans who appreciate what we do,” he added. “We’ve been at it for quite a while — something like five decades — and it seems we’re getting good at it, so there’s no reason to slow things down. Let’s rock!”