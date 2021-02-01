Marilyn Manson Hit With Major Business Repercussion After Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

✖

On early Monday morning, Evan Rachel Wood alleged that Marilyn Manson was the individual whom she has referenced over the years when talking about her experience with domestic violence. Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They were briefly engaged in 2010. Wood alleged that the musician "horrifically abused" her for years during the course of their relationship. In light of her allegations, Variety reported that Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

Loma Vista Recordings, which has released Manson's three most recent albums, released a statement noting that they have dropped the singer from their label. Their statement read, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Since 2015, Manson has released three albums with Loma Vista Recordings, including We Are Chaos, which was released last year. In addition to releasing a statement, Loma Vista Recordings also removed Manson from their website as of Monday afternoon. It should be noted that the musician was not directly signed to the label and that he retains the rights to his recordings, including the first album that he released with the company, The Pale Emperor.

Over the years, Wood has opened up about being a survivor of domestic violence. But, she has not named her alleged abuser until now. In her Instagram post about the matter, she wrote, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.” In November 2020, Manson issued a statement in which he denied ever having abused Wood. He released the statement after walking out of an interview with Metal Hammer, which questioned the musician about the issue based on how Wood's prior testimony aligned with her relationship timeline with Manson.