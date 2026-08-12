Major Update on Tiffany Haddish’s DUI Case

Tiffany Haddish avoided additional jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor alcohol-related driving charge stemming from her 2022 arrest in Georgia.

The comedian entered the plea by video and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. According to TMZ, Haddish must periodically check in by phone, although probation officials are expected to review that requirement after six months. She also must complete a DUI course, perform 40 hours of community service, and undergo substance testing.

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Haddish was ordered to stay away from drugs and alcohol, except for prescribed medication, and her driving privileges have been suspended in Georgia. She was also credited for the brief period she spent in jail following her arrest. Other charges were dropped.

The case dates back to Jan. 14, 2022, when police were called around 2:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing a person apparently asleep behind the wheel of a white Ford Explorer at a traffic light in Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, according to FOX5.

According to records obtained by the outlet, the caller reported that the person appeared to be asleep with a foot on the brake. An officer later spotted an SUV matching the description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into a neighborhood, according to a police report.

NBC News reported that Haddish’s attorneys sought to have the case dismissed in May, arguing that the more than four-year delay violated her right to a speedy trial and had created personal and professional difficulties. Fayette County State Court Judge Jason Thompson rejected the request.

The judge determined that Haddish and her attorneys had contributed to some of the delays, including requesting additional time so she could attend a fashion show in Morocco and asking to leave a hearing early to catch a flight. Thompson also said Haddish had not provided evidence of specific lost performing opportunities or financial harm resulting from the delays.

The Georgia case was not Haddish’s only recent DUI-related legal matter. In November 2023, she was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence after police received a report that she appeared slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle.

In February 2024, Haddish reached a plea agreement in that case, pleading no contest to a vehicle code violation. The two misdemeanor DUI charges were dropped, according to the TMZ.