Jon Hamm and Wife Expecting 1st Baby Together

Jon Hamm is going to be a dad!

The Mad Men star and his wife, Anna Osceola, are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE reported Monday, Aug. 10. A source confirmed Osceola’s pregnancy to the outlet.

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The baby will be the first child for both Hamm, 55, and Osceola, 38, who have been married since 2023. The couple exchanged vows in June of that year during a ceremony in Big Sur, California.

Their connection to Big Sur goes back even further. Hamm and Osceola first met while working on the 2015 finale of Mad Men, which was filmed at the California location. However, they did not begin a romantic relationship until years later, after reconnecting in 2020.

Hamm proposed to Osceola in 2023, and the couple have continued to work together since getting together. Osceola appeared alongside Hamm in the second season of his Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

Hamm had previously spoken candidly about the possibility of having children with Osceola. During a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he discussed how his views on marriage and fatherhood had changed as his relationship with Osceola developed.

The actor said he once viewed both marriage and children as concepts that were outside his life. His wedding, however, changed that perspective.

“And my wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there. It was so emotional, and it felt right. I was like, ‘OK, I guess this is a thing,’” Hamm told the outlet.

He also reflected on the significance of getting married at the same location where he and Osceola had first met.

“We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day,” he said.

Hamm acknowledged that fatherhood would arrive later in his life than it does for many parents.

“So, it’s been great. And I hope it turns into kids. It’s not lost on me that I’m 53,” he said.

“I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing,” Hamm added.