Actor Christopher Lambert Collapses, Rushed to Hospital

Highlander star Christopher Lambert suffered a medical emergency at a fan convention in Pittsburgh on Saturday and was taken away by ambulance, TMZ reported.

Lambert was attending Steel City Con and signing autographs when he suddenly collapsed, according to a witness who spoke to the outlet. He was transported from the convention venue by ambulance.

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Despite the scare, Lambert’s representative told TMZ that the actor is “perfectly ok” and was resting in his hotel room. According to his representative, Lambert had not slept the night before and had eaten very little during the day, causing his blood sugar to drop.

Steel City Con also addressed the incident in a statement, saying Lambert “had to leave the event due to a personal issue.”

Organizers initially hoped the actor would be able to return Sunday, but later confirmed that he would not attend the rest of the convention. Fans took to social media to express concern and send Lambert well wishes following the incident.

The emergency comes after Lambert dealt with another health issue last year. In March 2025, the actor canceled an appearance at SciFiWorld in Sweden after suffering a back injury, according to nine.com.au.

His representatives explained at the time that Lambert had to withdraw from the event because of the severity of the injury.

“As an actor, filming and promoting his films are an absolute priority and has always been, and while he has the highest respect for people organizing events and fans who attend,” his representatives said.

“Unfortunately this time he will not be able to attend the comic con,” they added.

Lambert, 68, is best known for portraying Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish warrior, in the 1986 fantasy action film Highlander. He reprised the role in several sequels, including Highlander II: The Quickening.

The French-American actor has also appeared in a range of other films throughout his career. He portrayed Tarzan in the 1984 adventure film Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and played Lord Rayden in the 1995 film adaptation of Mortal Kombat.

Further details about the medical emergency have not been disclosed.