Concerning Update on Joan Jett

Joan Jett is recovering after undergoing surgery for a fractured vertebra following a recent injury.

The “Bad Reputation” singer, 67, had orthopedic surgery and will need time to heal, her team announced Wednesday on Instagram Stories per Rolling Stone. The injury has also forced Jett to cancel two performances scheduled for September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and Louisville, KY on September 24th,” the statement said.

Jett’s team did not provide additional details about how she fractured her vertebra or when the injury occurred.

“While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing,” the statement continued. “She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come.”

The Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa also shared an update regarding Jett’s Sept. 5 performance. The venue confirmed that Cheap Trick will take Jett’s place, with X opening the show.

Fans who still want to attend the concert do not need to exchange their tickets.

“If you wish to attend the Cheap Trick / X show on Sept. 5, do nothing and your tickets will be valid,” the venue said. Those seeking refunds were instructed to contact their original point of purchase.

Jett and her band, the Blackhearts, recently returned from their first tour of the United Kingdom in 16 years. Following the run, Jett shared a video montage of performances on Instagram.

“Thanks for the summer love Europe, can’t wait to come back 🖤,” she wrote.

The upcoming cancellations mark a temporary pause for the longtime rocker, who has maintained a career spanning five decades.

Jett first gained attention as a member of the Runaways, the all-female rock band she co-founded in the 1970s. After the group broke up in 1979, she pursued a solo career before forming Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The band went on to release albums including I Love Rock ’n Roll, Up Your Alley, and Notorious.

Jett’s team has not announced whether additional performances will be affected by her recovery.