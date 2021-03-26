Mandy Moore Shares Selfie on 'This Is Us' Set 1 Month After Welcoming Baby Boy Gus

✖

Mandy Moore is back on the set of This Is Us a month after welcoming son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The actress, 36, shared behind-the-scenes moments with her Instagram followers Thursday as she prepared to film scenes as her character, Rebecca Pearson. "Mom is BACK at work!!!" she captioned one video, in which she sports a face mask while having her hair done.

In another selfie, Moore sports a turtleneck and denim skirt as she gets in character as the Pearson matriarch. "Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby with me)," she wrote, adding in another post, "And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec."

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed August "Gus" Harrison, their first child, to the family on Feb. 20. The Princess Diaries star announced the birth on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the little boy with several blue heart emojis. "Gus is here," she wrote in the caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith." The little guy was "punctual and arrived right on his due date," Moore revealed, "much to the delight of his parents."

(Photo: Mandy Moore)

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she continued. A week later, Moore shared another picture of her son on Instagram with a clever nod to her TV show, writing, "One week earthside. The best week ever. #thisisgus."

Moore has been open about the difficult path to motherhood, telling Romper in January that she learned she was pregnant right before she was scheduled to undergo surgery to see if there was possible endometriosis affecting her fertility. "We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," she said at the time. "I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet." When she did learn she was expecting, the A Walk to Remember star said she was nervous to let people know. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks," she admitted. The new parents eventually announced their happy news in September.