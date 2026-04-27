Last Surviving Member of The Ronettes Dies: Nedra Talley Ross Was 80

Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of the iconic 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 80.

Talley Ross, who performed alongside her cousins, Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett, on hits including “Be My Baby,” “Walking in the Rain,” “Baby, I Love You” and “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up,” was confirmed to have died via a post on The Ronettes’ official Instagram account on Sunday.

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Nedra Talley of The Ronettes in the press room at the 22nd annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New York City BRIAN ZAK. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the message began.”As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.”

“Rest peacefully dear Nedra,” the message concluded. “Thanks for the magic.”

Talley Ross’ daughter also shared the news of her mother’s death on Facebook Sunday, revealing that the musician had passed away that very morning.”

“At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord,” wrote Nedra K. Ross. “She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you Lord.”

“There will be a Celebration of Life in the future and I will post information when plans have been confirmed,” Ross concluded.

Talley Ross, Spector and Bennett started performing together as The Darling Sisters when they were teenagers in New York City, and were initially signed by Colpix Records in 1961. Two years later, they moved to Phil Spector’s Philles Records and changed their name to The Ronettes.

The Ronettes singers Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Bennett, Nedra Talley and Estelle Bennett, an American pop trio produced by Phil Spector. (Photo by Fred Mott/Getty Images)

While the group released just one studio album, they placed nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, six of which became Top 40 hits. The Ronettes also became the only girl group to tour with the Beatles, opening for them on their 1966 U.S. tour before splitting in 1967.

Talley Ross would continue to record music as a solo singer, recording the contemporary Christian album Full Circle in 1978 and also releasing several singles.

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2009, Bennett died at age 67, and Spector died in 2022 at age 78.