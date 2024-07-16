Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Bold New Fangs

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has made another drastic change to his appearance, he revealed on Instagram on Monday. The 34-year-old got fang implants right over his natural canine teeth, though they are clearly longer and sharper than the real thing. He posted one close-up photo of the finished product as well as a video of himself testing his new smile in a dental treatment room.

"With the blessing of Odin," Kelly wrote alongside the new post, which also included two photos unrelated to his fangs. The work was done by Dr. Dani B, according to his Instagram page. The dentist commented on the post and Kelly responded, and later Dr. Dani B re-posted Kelly's photo and video on his own page as well. He wrote: "I'm not sure how it happened, but [Machine Gun Kelly] finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."

There are many ways to make your canine teeth look longer and sharper – both permanent and temporary – so we can only speculate about what kind of procedure Kelly has gone through here. A permanent "vampire teeth" is on offer from Los Angeles-based dentists' office La Vita, with a lengthy description on their website. It says: "The process that we use for fangs to be created revolves around a recontouring and bonding of your canine teeth. By filing away some of the enamel, we can then reshape the tooth to offer the more obvious look and appeal of vampiric fangs, or if the canine is not healthy enough and cannot be filed and reshaped, we can use custom created dental crowns produced in the shape of vampire teeth to and apply those to the original canines."

Dr. Dani B's website does not have any specific information about fangs, but does describe a "contouring and reshaping" service among the "cosmetic dentistry" packages. Again, this involves filing and bonding, though it can have mechanical benefits as well as aesthetic ones. The doctor also has a lot of information on porcelain veneers.

Kelly has been experimenting with his personal style and body modification a lot lately – notably with a massive cover-up tattoo that went viral back in February. The rapper had nearly half of the tattoos on his torso covered up in a coat of black ink, but it looks like he's not shying away from getting new designs since then. In addition to the fangs, Kelly's latest post showed off the new tattoo of two ravens on his throat – hence the reference to the Norse god Odin.

Kelly has been laying low for the last couple of years, with no new music or movie appearances since 2022, and only two TV appearances in 2023. There's no telling when and where Kelly will make his first appearance with his new teeth and new tattoos.