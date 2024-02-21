MGK Has a Huge New Tattoo

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly just revealed a new tattoo that covers his arms and his chest, obscuring many of his previous designs in the process. The 33-year-old posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the new ink on full display. The flat-black covers nearly everything from his abdomen up to his collar and down to his wrists, with a few gaps showing his older tattoos beneath.

"For spiritual purposes only," Kelly captioned the photo, which was the only post on his profile as of Tuesday. He thanked tattoo artist R O X X, who shared another photo of Kelly on their profile. They wrote: "Made some art with Machine Gun Kelly. Never met a tougher phone." Many commenters agreed that an all-black cover up like this is one of the most intense and painful tattoos to get.

Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – previously had an eclectic tattoo collection covering his entire torso in a variety of colors and designs. It's unclear why he decided to cover all the old tattoos up, though it is often done when a tattoo enthusiast feels they have outgrown the designs underneath. Notably, the tattoos on Kelly's torso are still visible, including the words "locals only" and a design resembling a brick wall. A line of the new black ink extends down through his navel, bissecting the anarchy symbol there, but an image of a man holding a sign that says "I want change" was left untouched.

Unsurprisingly, commenters had some strong opinions on Kelly's cover-up job. Many wanted him to explain why he wanted his old tattoos disguised, or why he left certain designs exposed. Many even said that this came a little too close to blackface for their taste, noting that MGK is already accused of cultural appropriation as a white person in the rap music industry.

Kelly has not responded to these critiques or explained his decision to get this cover-up yet. Comments on his viral post continue to trickle in.