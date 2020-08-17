Machine Gun Kelly Calls Relationship With Megan Fox 'Locked In'

✖

Machine Gun Kelly sees a bright future with girlfriend Megan Fox, admitting he is "locked in" with the actress and doesn't see himself going on dates with anyone else "probably ever." The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, opened up about his love on an episode of Buzzfeed's Thirst Tweets, during which one fan asked if they could take him out to dinner. Kelly responded to the tweet, "I'm locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever."

The musician first met Fox in March on the set of their upcoming movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass, where they connected shortly before she confirmed her split from husband Brian Austin Green in May. Fox admitted on Give Them Lala ... With Randall last month that she knew "something was going to come from" Kelly's casting early on. "I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that," she explained.

Kelly recalled waiting outside on his trailer steps during their days on set, hoping to get a "glimpse of eye contact" from his co-star. Early on, there was a connection, Fox continued. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she explained. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Since their meeting, the two have been inseparable, with Fox playing Kelly's domineering girlfriend in his "Bloody Valentine" music video before they went official with their romantic relationship. The musician gushed to Teen Vogue after the shoot that the video was his favorite he had ever done, although he admitted it was likely for "personal reasons." Talking about Fox's performance, he said, "Even just the memes that emerge from Jennifer's Body are a testament to her art as an existing human. She can just literally hold a lighter up to her tongue like this and it just travels for generations. It's this iconic image. And she brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot."