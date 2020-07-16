Machine Gun Kelly Says New Girlfriend Megan Fox Has the 'Most Beautiful Feet'

Machine Gun Kelly loves Megan Fox from head to toe. The rapper revealed his affinity for his new girlfriend's feet to Teen Vogue while talking about the filming of his "Bloody Valentine" music video, which debuted in May when their relationship was simply rumored. In one scene, Fox puts her foot on Kelly's face as he lays face down on the ground, which the musician said was one of his favorite things to film.

"It's no secret I think feet are beautiful and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist," he told the outlet. "I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you.' And she was like, 'Yeah, I got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that.' And I was like, 'Alright, plop it on.'"

Things may have gotten steamy on set, but they also got bloody during a scene in which the couple was wrestling on the bed with a large record plaque above them. "I was squirming around and the plaque fell off and literally hit my head in the worst place that could hit from the frame, split my s— open," he recalled. "I had blood running down. Megan was my nurse. Wiped the blood off and we got back to it. Thank God it didn't hit her. I'd take that all day."

Despite the injury, Kelly said "Bloody Valentine" might be his favorite video he's ever filmed, which he said was due to "more personal reasons." The similar aesthetic to Fox's cult film Jennifer's Body all stemmed from what the actress brings to the table. "Even just the memes that emerge from Jennifer's Body are a testament to her art as an existing human," he said. "She can just literally hold a lighter up to her tongue like this and it just travels for generations. It's this iconic image. And she brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot."

Kelly and Fox first met in March on the set of their upcoming indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. While the film's production had to shut down after just two weeks due to the coronavirus, a source told E! News at the time that the co-stars had "been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down." The insider added, "The downtime has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed in May that he and his wife had been on a break since December and were seeking a divorce. Since then, Fox and Kelly have been spotted showing PDA while out around town, with Kelly calling her his girlfriend on Twitter.