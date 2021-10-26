Mac Miller Drug Supplier Enters Plea

Stephen Walter, the man accused of providing Mac Miller with the drugs that led to his tragic and untimely death in 2018, has reportedly accepted a plea deal from prosecutors. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Walter pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

He was also facing another charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, but the feds dropped it as part of the plea deal. Prosecutors are accusing Walter of supplying Mac Miller’s dealer, Cameron James Pettit, with the laced Percocet pills which caused him to overdose. A major component of the plea means Walter must admit that he knew the drugs he was dealing were laced with fentanyl.

Walter faces a hefty maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine. With the deal, prosecutors are looking to give him 17 years with five years of supervised release. Walter was already on a supervised release from an old drug case when he wound up in his current situation.

Mac Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018, of an apparent drug overdose. First responders were called to the rapper’s home to treat a patient suffering from cardiac arrest. Miller was pronounced dead on the scene. “Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said, confirming his death in a statement. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Pettit was also charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in connection to Miller’s death. “While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force,” DEA Los Angeles Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Daniel C. Comeaux said of the department’s decision at the time. “Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.”