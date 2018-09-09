Mac Miller Cause of Death ‘Deferred’ by Medical Examiner

Mac Miller’s cause of death could not be determined through an autopsy, according the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

The Blast reports that the late rapper’s cause of death has been listed as “deferred” pending the results of toxicology tests. The autopsy was completed ahead of schedule on Saturday, and there were no “obvious” cause seen in the autopsy.

There is no word on when the toxicology tests will be completed.

Miller’s body was released to his family on Saturday afternoon, but no arrangements have been announced. They had previously addressed the death publicly in a brief statement issued on Friday.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Miller was last seen alive on Thursday night. The “Ladders” rapper was allegedly watching the NFL season opener with friends at his Los Angeles home. He also shared clips to Instagram showing him playing music, as well as listening to a vinyl LP of his latest album, Swimming.

First responders were called to Miller’s home to treat a patient who had gone into cardiac arrest. The rapper, who was also known for songs like “Weekend” and “Donald Trump,” was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities who responded to the scene of Miller’s death have told multiple outlets that a drug overdose was the believed cause of death. However, there were no apparent signs in the home that Miller was abusing drugs before his death, aside from some unclassified white powder.

Sources told TMZ on Saturday that lack of paraphernalia does not rule out an overdose. It is believed that someone at Miller’s home possibly cleared any evidence of drug use before authorities arrived.

Miller was always open about his drug use, but always insisted that he never wanted to become a “drugged-out mess” who overdosed.

“I get f—ed up, let’s keep it real. I get super f—ed up, still, all the time,” Miller told The FADER in 2016. “But I’m in control of my life. I’m not f—ed up right now. I’m chillin.’”

He added, “I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

No other official word on the investigation has been released.