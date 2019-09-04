Mac Miller Death Investigation: Prosecutors Charge Suspected Drug Dealer

One man has been charged in connection to the death of late rapper, Mac Miller. Federal prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit in connection to Miller’s death according to a federal criminal complaint. According to NBC News, The complaint alleges that the Hollywood Hills man supplied the hip-hop artist with counterfeit oxycodone that contained fentanyl. Miller requested “percs,” an abbreviation for percocet, which is a painkiller that contains oxycodone.

Less than a year ago, the rapper was found unresponsive in his Studio City residential home Sept. 7, 2018. While at the time it was labeled as an accident, it was later determined that the young rapper died due to an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

“While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force,” DEA Los Angeles Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Daniel C. Comeaux said. “Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.”

Investigators found a plastic bag filled with pills that were allegedly supplied by a prostitute and a madam. Just two days prior, Pettit gave Miller the counterfeit medication.

The criminal complaint also featured messages exchanged between Pettit and those who reacted to the news, with one showing, “I think I should probably not post anything… just to be smart,” he said.

When someone else checked in on him to see how he was doing, he allegedly wrote, “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

Several celebrities and fans took to social media following his passing, but one person it hit the most was his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. During that time she was still with SNL star Pete Davidson, but shortly after the tragic news broke, she called things off between the two.

“It’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general, ” a source told PEOPLE. “It was devastating and shocking to her. It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

Grande, who recently headlines Coachella, broke down in tears on stage when she chose to sing about Miller. It wasn’t an easy situation to hide either, her dancers on either side of her can be seen giving her a hug as she tried to muscle through her performance.