Damon Wayans Sr. Says He ‘Fell in Love’ With His Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend

Damon Wayans Sr. has made some unconventional family connections over the years.

The Poppa’s House star, 64, revealed that he once dated his nephew’s ex-girlfriend during his April 2 appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Former NFL star and podcast host Shannon Sharpe began by asking the comedian, “This can’t be true… that you dated the same woman that your nephew was?” Wayans Sr. confessed that Sharpe’s information was correct and that he was “in love” with the woman, who remained unnamed throughout the episode.

“I was in love with her, that’s the thing,” Wayans Sr. explained before jokingly asking Sharpe, “You ain’t never done the Jackson 5?” in reference to Jermaine Jackson having married brother Randy Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Oaziaza.

Damon Wayans, Sr. attends the premiere of Fox Network’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ on September 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Sharpe responded, “That’s off limits, Damon,” to which Wayans Sr. replied, “No, but it wasn’t like they were in love. You know how small the pool is out here in Cali? The dating pool? Like, and this was probably … 2001, [2002].”

The Major Payne star added that their relationship first started soon after he had split from wife Lisa Thorner. “I got divorced and I was by myself for two years,” he said. “And then I saw her and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her].”

The My Wife and Kids star also made it clear that he first checked with his nephew to see if he approved of his desire to pursue a relationship with his ex.

Damon Wayans, Jr. and Damon Wayans, Sr. at the CBS Presentation of YOU’RE LAUGHING AT CBS: A NIGHT OF “SIT-DOWN” COMEDy. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

“I’m like, you know, ‘What’s up?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!’” he joked. “And I went ahead and I fell in love and it was okay.” Wayans Sr. quipped, “Family gatherings is awkward.”

Wayans Sr. likes to keep his career in the family as well, having famously collaborated with his older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, 66, on the iconic series In Living Color. Currently, he’s starring on CBS’ Poppa’s House alongside his son, Damon Wayans Jr., 42, and has had brother Marlon Wayans, 52, make appearances on the show.