Luke Bryan Jokes That Katy Perry Is ‘Jealous’ of Orlando Bloom’s ‘Man Crush’ on Him

Look out, Katy Perry! Luke Bryan joked that his American Idol co-star might be a little jealous of his close relationship with Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, during his appearance on Good Morning America Monday to discuss his upcoming Las Vegas residency. Having starred as an Idol judge alongside Perry since the 2018 reboot on ABC, Bryan spoke glowingly of his relationship with Perry, who launched a Vegas residency of her own in January.

“Even as years have gone, we just have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship,” the “Country Girl” artist shared. He joked, “And you know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando kinda might have a little man crush on me.”

Perry and the Lord of the Rings actor have been engaged since 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Bryan and Bloom have had their own special moments, however, the singer revealed on GMA: “Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him. So me and Orlando, our love is strong. Our love is strong,” he said.

Bryan is currently preparing for Friday when his Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas kicks off, and he’s been asking Perry for advice, as her own “Play” residency launched at the same theater in December and will start its second leg in March. That doesn’t mean the “Firework” singer has been particularly helpful. “She doesn’t help me at all,” Bryan joked. “She just like…anything Katy does, she sends stuff to create more anxiety. She’s like, ‘Wow, big stage. Be ready. Wow. Get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.’ I’m like, ‘Katy…’”

As Perry made her way through the first leg of her residency, her husband-to-be was with her the whole time, caring for baby Daisy and supporting the pop star at every step of the way. In January, Perry thanked her beloved for everything he’s done for her in a sweet birthday tribute on social media. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” Perry captioned the post. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling [dad].”