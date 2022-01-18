Katy Perry Teases Fiance Orlando Bloom Over His Potentially ‘Disgusting’ Habit

Katy Perry is telling on fiancé Orlando Bloom’s disgusting at-home habit! The “Firework” singer, 37, confessed her husband-to-be’s grossest tendency during an interview on the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast radio show, revealing it’s the flip side to his great oral hygiene. “He loves to floss. Which, thank God, because some partners don’t, and it’s disgusting,” she began.

“He has brilliant teeth. But he leaves the floss everywhere,” she continued. “On the side of my bed and in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like, there [are] bins everywhere.” When the host joked Perry needs to “train” Bloom to keep from leaving his floss around, the pop star joked she had “done her best,” adding a sigh for good measure.

Bloom’s flossing habits may leave a little to be desired, but just last week Perry sang her beau’s praises for his 45th birthday, calling him the “kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man” she knows. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in,” she continued. “You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling [daughter Daisy Dove].”

Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019, and the couple was set to tie the knot in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back their planning. In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy, and they’ve been loving parenting in the days since. In June, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that it was watching Bloom as a father to his 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, that made her confident in having a child with him.

“I was able to witness him and his fatherhood,” Perry told L’Officiel USA. “The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision.”

“I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children.’ I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness. I courted that. I was like, ‘OK, this is different,’” she continued. With Daisy being Bloom’s first daughter, Perry said she’s seen another side of him. “And this is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him,” she noted. “I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me.”